Irish Footballer Tests Positive For COVID-19 after Playing in 90 Minute England Match.

Alan Browne has become the latest Republic of Ireland player to test positive for coronavirus following Thursday night’s friendly match against England.

A Football Association of Ireland statement said: “The Football Association of Ireland can confirm Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for Covid-19. The player has been isolated from the group as per protocols.

UEFA have been informed of this development. There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff and squad tested negative ahead of Sunday’s Nations League fixture against Wales in Cardiff.”

However, it is understood that England will be unaffected and will be able to continue their preparations for their own Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Iceland as the Return to Play protocol is designed to legislate for such occurrences.