Two More Weeks of Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown for France as Cases Continue to Rise.

-- Advertisement --



French prime minister Jean Castex on Thursday scuppered hopes of an early reopening of shops and restaurants when he declared at least two more weeks of a nationwide lockdown aimed at stemming a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French Premier’s announcement came as a survey revealed that more than half of French people have broken the regulations during the second period of restrictions. The poll showed that 60 per cent had flouted the rules at least once, either by giving a false reason for going out on their self-signed permission slip or by meeting up with family and friends.

The figure was far higher than during the first lockdown when the proportion of rule-breakers stood at under 40 per cent during the first six weeks. During a televised press conference on Thursday night, Castex revealed there have been more than 42,000 Covid deaths in France.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two More Weeks of Nationwide Coronavirus Lockdown for France”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!