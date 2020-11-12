Spanish Government lowers maximum price of surgical masks

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Spanish Government lowers maximum price of surgical masks
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Spanish Government has capped the maximum price of surgical masks for sale to the public meaning they will cost no more than 72 cents each.

The aim is to ensure everyone can afford to buy the compulsory Covid protection.

-- Advertisement --

The price, including VAT (21 per cent) and the equivalent surcharge tax, will be reviewed as often as the market price surveillance requires.

Spain’s Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, announced on Wednesday, November 11, measures to lower VAT on masks from the current 21% to 4%.

In April, the Interministerial Commission for the Prices of Medicines (CIPM), a body of the Ministry of Health made up of several ministries and autonomous communities, agreed on a maximum price of 96 cents.


The commission has set this price after reviewing the current market prices of surgical masks in Spain, both in large stores, as well as in pharmacy offices and online sales in order to guarantee free competition below the maximum price set.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Government lowers maximum price of surgical masks”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleAnaesthetist jailed for causing Brit’s death while drunk
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here