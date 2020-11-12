Spanish Government lowers maximum price of surgical masks

The Spanish Government has capped the maximum price of surgical masks for sale to the public meaning they will cost no more than 72 cents each.

The aim is to ensure everyone can afford to buy the compulsory Covid protection.

The price, including VAT (21 per cent) and the equivalent surcharge tax, will be reviewed as often as the market price surveillance requires.

Spain’s Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, announced on Wednesday, November 11, measures to lower VAT on masks from the current 21% to 4%.

In April, the Interministerial Commission for the Prices of Medicines (CIPM), a body of the Ministry of Health made up of several ministries and autonomous communities, agreed on a maximum price of 96 cents.

The commission has set this price after reviewing the current market prices of surgical masks in Spain, both in large stores, as well as in pharmacy offices and online sales in order to guarantee free competition below the maximum price set.

