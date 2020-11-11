Spain to lower VAT on masks

IN a positive move from the Minister of Finance in Spain, the government is set to lower VAT on masks and is looking to also put a new ceiling on the final sale price of these disposable products.

During an announcement in Congress of Deputies on Wednesday, November 11, María Jesús Montero said measures to lower VAT on masks from the current 21% to 4% would be approved at next Tuesday’s Council of Ministers meeting.

The measure would then be made a royal decree-law according to the Finance Minister during today’s debate on the new General State Budgets.

The inter-ministerial commission will study the measure put forward by the Government that proposes a new ceiling be placed on the final sale price of these disposable products.

