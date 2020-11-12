Sony PS5 Released

SONY has released the brand new PS5 today, much to the anticipation of fans around the world. Unfortunately, not everyone will be getting their PlayStation, as this release in only for some parts on the World.

The lucky countries that are seeing the PS5 released today include the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico. But according to EarlyGame “The rest of the world, including Europe and the UK, will have to wait another week until November 19.”

Even in the countries where the PS5 is now available you can not just walk into a store and buy one off the shelf. The new console must be pre-ordered.

There are 2 editions of the console, the standard will be more expensive but has a disk drive, and the Digital edition, without a drive, will come in a reasonable amount cheaper. Sporting News reports that “Finding a PS5 in stock amid the virtual mayhem will be difficult but certainly not impossible. Xbox users went through the same ordeal earlier this week, and many were able to track down a console without a preorder.”

The line up of games for the PS5 looks impressive, and includes the likes of Spider-Man, Godfall and Ratchet and Clank

