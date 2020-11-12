Game Of Thrones Star was Debt-Ridden

Game Of Thrones star Jason Momoa says he was Debt-Ridden and Starving for years after playing the character of Khal Drogo in the Acclaimed TV Series.



Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo, one of the big imposing characters of the first season of Game Of Thrones, the chieftain of the warring Dothraki tribe, who ends up marrying lead character Daenarys, “The Dragon Queen”, in exchange for her using his army’s military might and battle skills, but he was killed off in a very bloody manner at the end of Season 1 before Game Of Thrones became the smash hit it is known as today, with Jason admitting in 2019 that he felt “cheated” by his characters’ early fate, with many critics also feeling that Drogo and Daenerys could have gone on to be one of the shows biggest and most captivating double-acts.

Struggling to pay bills on the Los Angeles home he shared with his wife Lisa Bonnet, and their two kids, Momoa claims, “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

A lucky break in 2016 saw Jason picked for the lead role in DC Comics’ “Aquaman”, in the movie, and also in the Justice League movie franchise, and going on to star in Apple+ TV show “See”, with Momoa stating, “I’ve always wanted to do this, I’ve always felt like I’ve been cheated in a lot of the things I’ve done”, and referencing his previous acting roles, “You try to show a little bit of colour in there, you know, with Conan, but no one wants to see Conan crying and with Drogo, he died before any of that stuff could happen”.

