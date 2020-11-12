Malaga hospital sets up beds in the cafe

MALAGA hospital The Virgen de la Victoria Hospital, closed the cafe for the public on Thursday, November 12, to accommodate more than twenty hospital beds. It is an “exceptional, temporary and provisional measure “, claims the Hospital.

The health centre will move to that space. In turn, the area of the cafe in which the professionals ate is the one that will be prepared to admit patients. It is a series of changes in order to have more capacity in the face of the imminent arrival of flu season and the sustained increase in coronavirus cases.

In the coming days, work will be carried out on the re-conditioning of the new hospitalisation space, which has not yet been decided whether it will be used for patients with or without Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital has maintained two different areas of care for patients.

In addition, the Emergency Department at the Clinic is undertaking actions to also increase its capacity, the hospitalisation units and the isolation beds in Intensive Care (ICU) and Anesthesia and Resuscitation (RECUP).

The hospital management thanked “the understanding, collaboration and involvement of the users and professionals of all its centres in such an exceptional situation like the one we are currently facing due to the pandemic”

