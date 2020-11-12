Jet2 resume flights to Spanish islands

Jet2 will resume flights to Spanish islands on December 3

Some good news at last for holiday-makers after a turbulent summer, with airlines forced to ground a huge number of flights due to coronavirus restrictions.

Jet2 has announced on their official Facebook page, Jet2.com & Jet2holidays, that they will resume flights from the UK to various airports in Spain from December 3 this year.

Airports Jet2 will be servicing from next month include Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, and Gran Canaria. The airline has confirmed that flights to Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga and Palma will resume on February 11 next year. In addition to the Spanish flights, Jet2 will also resume flights to Antalya, Turkey in December.

Jet2 have advised that any updates regarding other destinations will be announced on their page as soon as the information becomes available.

In a statement, Jet2 explained that the list of flights is constantly under review: “In line with FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) travel advice affecting many of our European destinations, we are constantly reviewing our flights and holidays programmes.

