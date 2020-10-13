Jet2 suspends flights to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca airports until February 2021

Jet2 suspends flights and holidays to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca airports and resorts until February 2021.



While Jet2.com & Jet2holidays has not yet been updated its website, the firm posted the announcement on its Facebook account.

The news comes less than a week after Jet2 stunned holidaymakers when it cancelled all flights to Tenerife, Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria, scheduled for October.

Explaining its latest shock decision, the third largest airline in the UK, said: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the latest government travel advice, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays to Malaga, Alicante and Faro (The Algarve).

“Flights and holidays to Malaga and Alicante are suspended up to and including February 10.

“Flights and holidays to Faro (The Algarve) are suspended from November 1 up to and including February 10, 2021, and we are continuing to operate a revised flying programme for flight-only customers up to and including October 31.”

For customers due to travel up to and including October 31 and who no longer wish to do so, Jet2 is offering them the option to rebook with no admin fee.

The statement contnues: “Where customers are affected by any programme changes as a result of suspended flights or holidays, we have been repeatedly recognised for how we have been looking after them and we will be automatically cancelling affected bookings with a full refund.

“We know how much customers want to get away for their much-needed holidays, so we are offering £100 off the next holiday booking for package holiday customers who wish to rebook for departures up to and including 31 March 2021.

“We would like to remind affected customers that they do not need to contact us, as we will be in touch. We would also like to thank customers for their continued patience and understanding.”

