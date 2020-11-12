Alok Sharma to hold Downing Street press conference – not Boris Johnson

BUSINESS Secretary Alok Sharma is set to hold a press conference at Downing Street at 5pm today, Thursday, November 12, however, Boris Johnson will NOT be there.

Mr. Sharma is set to deliver the COVID-19 update while Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to sort out the chaos created by the resignation of one of his closest aides, Lee Cain, who announced his resignation as director of communications on Wednesday, November 11, amid a bitter row in Downing Street.

The news, which may come as a shock to some, was actually planned, according to Downing Street insiders who insist that Alok Sharma was always scheduled to lead the press conference regarding the UK’s economy, which surged by a record 15.5% between July and September but was followed by an unprecedented drop of 19.8% in the second quarter and a fall of 2.5% in the first three months of the year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the third-quarter growth was the highest since records began in 1955 and came as restrictions eased after the spring lockdown but the recovery has now petered out, according to the latest official figures.

