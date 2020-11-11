Boris Johnson’s Communications Chief Has Announced His Resignation.

-- Advertisement --



Lee Cain is to resign as Downing Street director of communications and will leave the post at the end of the year. In a statement confirming his resignation, Mr Cain confirmed he had been asked to serve as chief of staff before quitting.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Mr Cain as a “true ally and friend” and said he will be “much missed”. Mr Cain said: “After careful consideration, I have this evening resigned as No 10 director of communications and will leave the post at the end of the year.

“It has been a privilege to work as an adviser for Mr Johnson for the last three years – being part of a team that helped him win the Tory leadership contest, secure the largest Conservative majority for three decades – and it was an honour to be asked to serve as the Prime Minister’s chief of staff. I would like to thank all the team at No 10 – including the many unsung and incredibly talented civil servants – for their hard work and support during the last 18 months.

He added: “And most of all I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his loyalty and leadership. I have no doubt that under his premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson’s Communications Chief Resigns”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!