Boris Johnson’s affair finally exposed by Jennifer Arcuri in a new interview with the British press.

Businesswoman, Jennifer Aruri, has finally admitted her relationship with Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, while he was London Mayor.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Acruri is reported as having confirmed her relationship with Johnson by omission.

The businesswoman was given exceptional specialist treatment by the then London Mayor which included thousands of pound of public money and the admittance to international political trips that she did not have the correct clearance to attend.

Mr Johnson narrowly avoided criminal investigation for the aforementioned tretments as the police watchdog could neither confirm nor deny that the Prime Minister used his influence to enable Acruri to receive the finances or to secure her place on the trade journeys.

When questioned by the Daily Mail if she loved Mr Johnson, she replied, “At the time I cared for him very deeply, but I never used the L word. I wouldn’t have recognised being in love. I cared very much about this man and I think that’s resolutely clear. That’s all I want to say.”

When asked about the affair, Acruri is quoted as saying, “I think it goes without saying.”

Their affair from 2011 saw Mr Johnson visit Acruri’s home in Shoreditch over 10 times while he also appeared at a number of her business events where he spoke without claiming a fee.

