Malaga Metro brings forward its last weekend services to 11pm as a result of new restrictions

From this weekend, the latest service from Malaga’s stations will be 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as on the eve of holidays. The new schedule is to coincide with Andalucía’s new curfew, and will remain in place until November 23.

The latest service all along has been 01:30, but his will be brought forward to 11pm this week. Under the new schedule, from Monday to Friday the train service will run from 06:00 to 23:00 hours. On Saturdays, Sundays and nights before national holidays, the service will run from 07:00 to 23:00 hours.

