Malaga, chosen by Forbes as one of the best cities to live

THE world-renowned American magazine, Forbes, has compiled a list of twenty cities in the world, that Americans desire to live, invest, create new projects and retire.

In this top 20, Málaga took the tenth position.

According to Forbes, the capital meets several criteria to highlight, among them, international schools, a good health system, proximity to airports, the cost of housing, a low crime rate and good quality of life.

The organisation, The Best European Destinations (EBD) has been in charge of preparing this ranking, selecting twenty cities out of 120, candidates for it.

“Although it is mostly associated with Sun and Beach, the city is much more than that,” says the magazine.

In the article, it highlights the great cultural variety since Malaga has “the highest concentration of museums per square kilometre in all of Europe”.

It also highlights its safety, its rich culture and, of course, its climate.

Likewise, the magazine designates the city as “family”, since many people decide to retire on the Costa del Sol.

“It is a tolerant city that welcomes many homosexual expatriates from different parts of the world,” it claims whilst discussing it’s open-mindedness.

Finally, it emphasises the great educational offer, since the city has several bilingual schools, both public and private, such as the British School of Malaga.

