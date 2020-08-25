FORBES magazine is known around the world as a benchmark for publications on finance and business and the French edition will be running a special feature on Marbella.

Members of the editorial team travelled to the city to find out more for themselves and to meet with mayor, Ángeles Muñoz to talk about the opportunities for business and tourists.

-- Advertisement --



The mayor was enthusiastic about this project and said “For the City Council it is a pride that a magazine with the impact of Forbes France has chosen our city to carry out a promotional action.”

She explained that in these difficult times it was important to be able to show the work that the Council is doing to ensure safety of both visitors and business investments.