Germany keeps schools and daycare centres open to protect economy

GERMANY keeps its schools and daycare centres open to protect the economy unlike with its first lockdown earlier this year.

Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, is keeping its schools and daycare centres open unlike its first lockdown earlier this year so that parents can go to work and limit further damage to its economy.

According to data published on Wednesday, November 11, from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, 18,487 new infections were recorded and 261 deaths in a day.

However, Germany’s Teachers Union Chief Heinz-Peter Meidinger said that at least 300,000 pupils and more than 40,000 teachers were currently in quarantine.

He said: “Politicians see it as black and white: schools open or schools closed.

“We need concepts to keep schools partially open, for example by keeping older pupils at home. Otherwise the situation will spiral out of control,” he concluded.

