Germany reports biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths

GERMANY reports the biggest spike in COVID-19 deaths since April, according to data reported on Wednesday, November 11.

Germany’s health minister warned that the number of daily infections had not fallen enough yet either as the country is struggling to control the virus, despite being in a partial lockdown since November 2 and being under heavy restrictions.

According to the data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, 18,487 new infections were recorded and 261 deaths in a day.

Health minister Jens Spahn said the number of deaths has been rising and that hospitals are reporting higher intensive care occupancy.

“The numbers are rising but not as strongly,” Spahn told German broadcaster RTL. “This is encouraging but it is not enough.”

“We are definitely seeing signs of change, but we still cannot talk of a trend reversal.” he said.

