Covid regiment troops ‘held lockdown drugs bash at barracks’ while their comrades helped mass-testing drive in Liverpool.

Military police are probing 21 soldiers over an illegal bonfire night party that was allegedly held while their comrades helped out at mass-testing with Operation Moonshot drive in Liverpool. The MP’s are probing claims that the party that took place in Catterick Garrison on Thursday night.

The camp was locked down and servicemen sent for drugs tests on Friday. 32 Engineer Regiment is a unit involved and has colleagues currently in Liverpool. It is understood that the soldiers who are in Liverpool for the Covid-19 programme were not at a party.

‘This has caused a major problem and senior officers are absolutely disgusted that soldiers have broken lockdown rules. If any are found to have taken drugs that night the book will be thrown at them but it is bad enough that their regimental colleagues are on the frontline against Covid-19. Just by breaking the rules on social distancing so flagrantly they have tarnished the good work being done by their comrades in Liverpool.’ said a local source.

