RAF Aircraft brings Welcome Medical Supplies to Gibraltar

AN RAF transport plane arrived in Gibraltar yesterday (April 10) carrying military kit and additional medical supplies for the Gibraltar Health Authority (GHA) in its battle against the coronavirus Covid-19.

Troops from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment were on hand to unload the cargo and deliver it quickly and safely to St Bernard’s Hospital on the Rock.

When it was first announced that military personnel would be enrolled to assist the Gibraltar government during this time of crisis, it was made clear that they would not be involved in policing civilians but would act as required to distribute supplies and assist in the building of special units connected with containing the outbreak.