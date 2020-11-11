Bar Sets up Phone Line Outside so Punters can ‘pre-order’ Drinks and Avoid Fines Through Breaking COVID Rules!

A London pub has poked fun at a lockdown loophole by installing a telephone just a few yards away from an outdoor bar so customers can pre-order their takeaway drinks, which is legal. The Red Lion and Sun in Highgate, has connected a telephone to a bar so customers can order their drinks before immediately collecting them.

Following a government U-turn on businesses selling takeaway alcohol, pubs are able to sell takeaway drinks to customers who order online or by phone, text or post. The gastropub shared footage on Twitter which showed a cord stretching from a table along the carpark to an outdoor bar, captioned: ‘Don’t forget to pre-order your drinks.’

Heath Ball, manager of the Red Lion and Sun, told Metro.co.uk that staff set up the system last week to ‘take the p**s’ out of the Government’s ‘ridiculous’ new rules – because they are still technically complying with them.

