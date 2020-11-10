BORIS Johnson suffered an embarrassing Twitter ‘technical error’ after sending an official tweet congratulating Joe Biden on his win which led to parts of a message congratulating U.S. President Donald Trump being left visible.

A government spokesman said on Tuesday, November 10, that the government, via Boris Johnson’s account, had prepared two different statements because the contest was so close, however, a technical error meant parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic congratulating Biden.

“As you’d expect, two statements were prepared in advance for the outcome of this closely contested election. A technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic,” he said regarding the embarrassing Twitter error.

The Guido Fawkes website was quick to expose the glitch and published a picture of the tweet after it had adjusted the contrast and brightness levels of the image.

The tweet appeared to show Trump’s name, the words “second term” and “on the future of this” in the background of the tweet congratulating Biden.

