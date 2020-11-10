Piers Morgan Vows to Take COVID Jab on Live TV

Piers Morgan has vowed he will receive a coronavirus vaccine live on TV, assuming it’s approved.

The Good Morning Britain host made the remark on TV after pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech reported yesterday they have developed a vaccine that is 90% effective in preventing people from contracting COVID-19.

The controversial host then took the opportunity to jibe at those who are opposed to vaccinations, otherwise known as “anti-vaxxers”, as he made his promise. He shared to Twitter: “To all the anti-vaxxer Covidiots predictably now screaming that they won’t have the jab, let me say this: a) If it’s approved then I will have it done live on TV.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has reportedly told the NHS to be ready to roll out a jab from the beginning of December if it is approved – with discussions taking place on who will get their hands on it first.

The rollout of the vaccine in the UK may be some way off yet as in a press conference on Monday, Boris Johnson stressed it was “very, very early days”. The Prime Minister said: “The Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine has been tested on over 40,000 volunteers and interim results suggest it is proving 90% effective at protecting people against the virus.

“But we haven’t yet seen the full safety data, and these findings also need to be peer-reviewed.

