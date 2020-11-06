Piers Morgan tells Trump off

Tv present Piers Morgan has urged Donald Trump to stop tweeting ‘STOP THE COUNT!’ and other tweets regarding the election as he is only making a fool out of himself and to be able to leave graciously if he has indeed lost to Joe Biden.

As the US election caused a major stir in America with massive protests and both Donald Trump and Joe Biden tweeting unnecessarily things, the last votes are finally in revealing the next President of the United States. Trump’s tweets have been distasteful and dangerous going on about illegal votes.

One tweet said ‘I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!’. Piers Morgan stated that if Donald Trump is disclosing fake allegations then America could go crazy.

