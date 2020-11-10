NHS Told to Prepare To Administer COVID Vaccine in December After Drug Makers Announce Startling Results.

THE Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, has told the NHS to prepare for jabs to begin from the start of December. Care home patients, health and social care staff are at front of the line for Pfizer drug on the government’s priority list. Older adults living in a care home and staff working there are first on the list and members of the public over 80 and health and social care workers will be next.

It is understood that the influential Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation drew up a list of priority eligible users earlier this year that is now being used as the roll-out blueprint. It curated the running order after examined data on who suffers the worst outcomes from coronavirus and who is at highest risk of death.

