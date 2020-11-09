Breaking News – NHS workers could quit their jobs from exhaustion

Exhausted NHS staff could quit in their droves after the Covid-19 second wave, unions representing the workforce have warned.

Unions representing 1.3 million staff publish a joint letter to the Prime Minister on Monday, November 9, asking him to support those he dubbed the “beating heart of the nation”.

It comes on the day inflation means many NHS workers including porters and cleaners are no longer getting the Real Living Wage.

The Living Wage Foundation announced its new rate, independently calculated based on what people need to live on at £9.50 an hour.

The low salary band in the NHS is £18,005, or £9.21 an hour.

Unison, Unite and the Royal Colleges of nurses and midwives say a pay boost is vital to prevent departures and encourage new recruits.

They write, “They feel stressed, burned out and fearful. It is increasingly unrealistic to ask them to carry on regardless.

“The pandemic has affected staff profoundly and many may not stay around when the job is done. Raising pay this year could persuade them to change their minds and prove attractive to thousands of much-needed potential NHS recruits.

“The Scottish government has already made this commitment.”

The NHS is teetering on the brink as the UK enters a second Covid-19 lockdown and hospitals in hotspot areas are starting to again cancel planned treatments.

The letter continues, “Times may be tough, but you know this is the morally the right decision to take.

