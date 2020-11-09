All UK hospitals have been told to take ‘immediate action’ as the coronavirus mutation spreads to humans.

In a letter to health chiefs, co-signed by the NHS medical director, all UK hospitals have been put on high alert for any coronavirus patients who recently travelled to Denmark. Jonathan Van Tam, the deputy chief medical officer, has told hospital staff throughout the UK to take “immediate action” by isolating suspected “mink virus” patients in specialised units.

-- Advertisement --



Mink-related mutations of coronavirus have been detected in over 200 people in Denmark so far, and The World Health Organisation has confirmed that the US, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden have reported Covid cases in minks.

The Covid mutation is made all the more serious as some scientists believe this new strain may be resistant to vaccines.

Soumya Swaminathan, the WHO’s chief scientist, said: “We need to wait and see what the implications are but I don’t think we should come to any conclusions about whether this particular mutation is going to impact vaccine efficacy.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK hospitals take ‘immediate action’ as coronavirus mutation spreads”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!