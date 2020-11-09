Mixing it up to the top

Little Mix are the most successful group in UK pop history, it is now official.

Little Mix with their latest offering, Sweet melody went straight into the charts at number 1 Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have received acclaim from industry insiders and fans and media alike as they are now on their sixth studio album.

The girls have no less than 6 number one chart hits and were neck and neck with clean bandit and one direction who had five hits apiece, but that most recent number one sealed it for the girls.

Their first chart-topper in 2012 was the single wings followed by black magic in 2015, ‘shout out to my ex’ and ‘woman like me’ in 2018 and then ‘break up song’ in 2020.

Their latest album called “Confetti” has 13 tracks and one of them “not a pop song ” has a little dig at their old boss Simon Cowell who they hope will see the funny side.

