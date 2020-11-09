A man has been shot dead near to a Joe Biden victory celebration.

A 31-year-old man has been shot dead near a victory celebration for President-elect Joe Biden in downtown Seattle. The shooting took place near the notorious Capital Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) zone – a ‘cop free’ area in the city during the BLM protests that became notorious for lawlessness.

The man was then taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died, according to police. According to reports, many revellers had gathered in the CHOP zone area on Saturday after several media outlets declared Biden the projected winner of the contentious 2020 presidential election. Outdoor celebrations in Seattle, and in cities across the US, continued well into the night.

