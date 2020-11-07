“This isn’t over”: Trump refuses to accept Joe Biden as President, vowing to challenge the result

Mere moments after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was declared the 46th President of the United States, Donald Trump has vowed to challenge the ‘false’ results.

Trump insisted “This isn’t over” in a statement released after CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS the AP and USA Today all named Biden the winner at around 11:25 Saturday morning.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: They don’t want the truth being exposed,” Trump said.

He continued: “The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor”.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden celebrated his win in a Tweet, saying:

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

