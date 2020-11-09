Bosé case raises separation of children after surrogacy issues

The Bosé case has raised a series of issues surrounding the separation of children conceived by surrogacy when the parents separate.

Miguel Bosé and Nacho Palau, his ex-partner, in the past have used various forms of surrogacy in the United States, and now have 4 surrogate 4 children together. The relationship was a private one and for 20 years the couple lived together without it being common knowledge. The relationship was only made public when the singer and actor couple split.

Whilst surrogacy is not legal in Spain it is becoming an increasing viable option for couples that are willing to travel. The US is one of the favoured options, but this can be costly. According to El País “Bosé and Palau did it in the United States, the most expensive destination – the contract with an agency to access a surrogate is around 120,000 euros – and one of the countries that openly allows payment to pregnant women.”

The question now is, who gets to have custody of the children and how can they be considered siblings under the eyes of Spanish law, when surrogacy does not legally exist in Spain. Nacho Palau is fighting to have the 4 children brought together and live together as siblings, although Bosé is living with 2 of the children in Mexico and the other 2 remain in Spain with Palau.

