And the band plays on

At the time of lockdown, the Royal British Legion Concert Band was rehearsing for the Bill Singleton memorial.

This was to be a concert with singers, choirs, dancers and, of course, the Royal British Legion Concert Band, of which Bill was a founder member.

As we are all aware, everything was literally cancelled overnight although the band was booked for many events, including the VE and VJ Day celebrations, plus St George’s Day in Villamartin Plaza and La Zenia Boulevard.

Rehearsals have just started again, with strict Covid-protection measures in place, including social distancing for band members.

Unfortunately, many events continue to be cancelled including the November Poppy Appeal Launch and Remembrance Day services in Mil Palmeras and Torrevieja.

On the positive side, the annual Carols in the Square in Torrevieja on Friday December 11 has been confirmed.

“Also we hope to be able to perform a similar Carol Concert at La Zenia Boulevard on Thursday, December 17,” Graham Robinson said.

“We are currently looking for more musicians in the strings, woodwind and brass sections,” he added.

Those interested should contact Graham at robinsongraham256@googlemail.com or ring 00 44 772 406 4251 or visit the Sophia Wellness Centre in Cabo Roiog every Thursday afternoon between 4pm and 6pm.

