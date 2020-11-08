Remembrance Sunday 2020

REMEMBRANCE Sunday will look very different this year, as social distancing means many parades and memorials have been called off, including in Gibraltar.

While the service at the Cenotaph will go ahead,

Politicians, representatives for the Armed Forces, members of the Royal Family, and other dignitaries will still be able to attend the service at the Cenotaph however, it will be closed to members of the public for the first time in its 100 year history.

But there is still a way for the general public to honour our fallen heroes this Remembrance Sunday.

The Daily Mirror is campaigning for a doorstep two-minute silence that will pay tribute to veterans, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At 11am on Remembrance Sunday (which is 8 November this year), Brits around the country are encouraged to stand on their doorstep for a two-minute silence.

This will honour those who paid the ultimate sacrifice while ensuring that everybody stays safe.

Just as the country came together to clap for carers during the coronavirus lockdown, it is hoped they will take to their doorsteps once more to ensure our fallen heroes are not forgotten.

The Royal British Legion has backed the campaign, with Director-General Charles Byrne saying, “This year we are unable to stand side by side as we usually do in honour of those who have served on our behalf, but we can all still play a part in ensuring the unique contributions of our Armed Forces are not forgotten.

“We are joining the Daily Mirror’s call for people to come together on Remembrance Sunday in a new way and to stand in silence at the front door or window of their home in a fitting tribute to those who have given so much.”

Unlike previous years Remembrance Sunday in Gibraltar this year (November 8) will be marked with a series of restricted ceremonies, with only invited wreath layers taking part due to the Coronavirus and the need for social distancing.

So joining in with the two-minute silence on our doorsteps and balconies here in Spain sounds like a great idea for showing our respects.