Remembrance Sunday to be marked with closed events in Gibraltar

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY on the Rock this year (November 8) will be marked with a series of restricted ceremonies, with only invited wreath layers taking part due to the Coronavirus and the need for social distancing.

The traditional Remembrance Sunday Parade will not take place and members of the public should not attempt to attend any of the events as admittance will be strictly controlled by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The occasion will be marked at the British War Memorial with a short but significant wreath laying event where only invited Wreath Layers shall take part.

This will be followed by an even further reduced wreath laying event at the American War Memorial.

Incumbents of the Table of Precedence, representatives of the Essential Services and other Organisations and Associations will lay their wreaths and pay their respects at the Cross of Sacrifice at the North Front, at specifically timed slots, in order to comply with the number of people who can gather at any one place and also observe social distancing rules.

Guests and spectators will not be allowed at any event and any members of the public congregating around these areas will be asked to move away.

This is particularly disappointing for serving members of the Gibraltar Regiment, Armed Forces based in Gibraltar and veterans of the services living in Gibraltar and nearby Spain.

