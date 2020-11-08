A NEWLYWED couple tragically died after drowning on their Caribbean honeymoon just four days after their wedding.

-- Advertisement --



Mohammad Malik, 35, and Dr Noor Shah, 29, were on holiday in the Caribbean at the end of October when the tragedy occurred.

The couple were pulled underwater by strong riptides, Mohammad’s dad told Newsday.

It is believed the pair were swimming in chest-deep water near their accommodation when they were suddenly pulled under.

They drowned on October 28 at a Turks and Caicos Islands resort near Como Parrot Cay.

Witnesses pulled Mohammad and his wife from the water and performed CPR on them, but were unable to save the couple who died at the scene.

They had got married just four days before in Long Island, New York, on October 24.

Mohammad’s brother Ahmad Malik, 25, said: “My brother was very deeply in love with her. He was always glowing when he was with her. He was glowing on the day of his wedding.”

“Their energy was infectious and beautiful and they were beautiful and glowing.

“While we’re sad they’re not with us anymore, we’re glad that they’re together and were together in their final moments.”

Mohammad’s father said, “This is a shock beyond belief. And it’s a tragedy of different dimensions when you have to lay two children to rest in a joint funeral.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Newlywed couple tragically drown on honeymoon ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!