A mystery British punter has lost his $5 Million bet on Trump’s victory.

-- Advertisement --



A British punter has lost $US5 million after betting on Donald Trump to defeat Joe Biden in the US presidential election. The former banker, who is based offshore, used a private bookie registered on the Caribbean island Curacao to place his risky gamble – believed to be the largest political punt ever made.

A friend of the ‘fluttering financier’ said he had consulted with “Trump camp insiders” before making the high-risk bet, that if successful, that could’ve netted him a return of almost $15 million at odds of 2.85. A betting industry source said: “Word of this bet has done the rounds and we think it‘s the biggest ever made on politics.”

Alex Kostin of Americangambler.com said: “As Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of American, UK bookmakers breathe a sigh of relief; with 90% of the money backing Trump, the result marks one of the biggest windfalls for the bookies. With more than £600m wagered on the election, a Trump victory would have been a disastrous outcome for any bookmaker as they kept Trump’s odds relatively long throughout the entire campaign – despite the vast volume of bets backing Trump. But it paid off. The industry will be paying out around £180m, whereas if Trump had come out as the winner, they’d be looking to part with about £400m in payouts – if not evermore.”

Kostin added: “One punter that may be celebrating more than others this evening is the person who put down a £1m bet on Biden a few days before Election Day at the odds 8/15.”

Ladbrokes confirmed that three in every four bets went on the Republican during the final week of the campaign.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mystery Punter Loses $5 Million Bet on Trumps Victory”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!