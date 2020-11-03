Mystery Brit Bets Almost €5 Million on Trump Winning US Election victory in the ‘largest political wager ever made’.

A MYSTERY British businessman has bet almost €5 Million on a Donald Trump victory at odds of 37/20 in what is believed to be the largest political punt ever made. The rich former-banker who is apparently based offshore used private bookies registered on the tiny Caribbean island Curacao for his risky gamble on today’s US presidential election.

A close friend of the ‘fluttering financier’ said he had consulted with “Trump camp insiders” before making the high-risk bet that could net him a cheque of almost €15million on 2.85 return. A betting industry source said: “Word of this bet has done the rounds and we think it’s the biggest ever made on politics.”

But in fact, the mystery punter was not alone in a last-minute flurry of bets for the White House incumbent. Ladbrokes bookies took 3 in 4 of all bets for Trump in the final week of the campaign. Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Biden looks home and hosed according to the bookies and pollsters, but even at the eleventh-hour punters are continuing to back Trump at the odds on offer.”

Paddy Power said the volume of wagers placed on the two candidates over the last 24-hours has seen 93 per cent of the money backing Donald Trump to get a second term, with just 7 per cent going for Joe Biden.

Biden is still firmly the bookies’ favourite though as America goes to the polls today. The latest data shows a record 90 million Americans have voted early in what is the biggest presidential election for a generation.

