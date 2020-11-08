I’m a Celeb campmate diagnosed with coronavirus, putting the entire show in jeopardy

ITV has confirmed that a member of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here‘s 2020 cast has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of next week’s live shows.

-- Advertisement --



A spokesperson for ITV told RadioTimes.com: “We can confirm that one member of the cast has received a positive COVID result and that individual is self isolating where we are giving them all the support that they need.”

“I’m A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within COVID-19 guidelines.”

The show is set to premier on ITV Sunday, November 15, with this year’s line-up facing bushtucker trials not in an Australian jungle, but rather in Wales’ historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

The show was in jeopardy as Wales announced a lockdown in October; however, producers announced on Twitter that the programme could go ahead as it counts as a place of work.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “I’m a Celeb campmate diagnosed with coronavirus”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!