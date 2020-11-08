ENGLAND has now had more than 1 million cases of coronavirus after another 20,572 cases were reported on Sunday, November 8.

Sadly, the figures also show that another 156 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, according to government data.

This is compared to figures from Saturday, November 7, which showed 413 deaths.

The number of positive cases reported today, although high, were thankfully down on from yesterday’s increase of 24,957.

The news that England has now had more than 1 million cases of coronavirus, with the total now at 1,015,672, will no doubt help Prime Minister Boris Johnson justify his decision to place the country into its second COVID lockdown.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "England has now had more than 1 million cases of coronavirus".

