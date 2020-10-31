Boris Johnson Announce’s Second National Lockdown Starting From Thursday, November 5.
A four-week lockdown will be imposed across all of England on 5 November, closing pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops and with a ban on foreign travel. Takeaways will be allowed to stay open. Mixing with other households inside homes will also be outlawed, except for childcare, but schools, colleges, and universities will remain open and outdoor exercise allowed. The lockdown will be reviewed on December the 2nd.
Boris Johnson confirmed the screeching U-turn at a press conference on Saturday – after he repeatedly said that so-called “circuit breaker” recommended by his scientists would not be necessary. The prime minister had ridiculed the idea when it was backed by the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, insisting his three-tier approach of looser restrictions would tame COVID-19, however, infections have continued to surge.
MPs still have to vote on the new measures before they are introduced at 00.01 on Thursday. When they lapse, the current tier system will be reintroduced. It comes after new data showed the extent of cases across England. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that a total of 568,100 people in households were infected with coronavirus in the week ending October 23.
Members of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) backed the introduction of more stringent measures. Professor Sir Jeremy Farrar said the consequences of sticking with the current “insufficient” restrictions would be “much worse” than going for a second lockdown.
Holiday firms and airlines are unlikely to refund customers unless advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) changes. Package holidays are supposed to refund customers if you’re unable to travel, according to ABTA. But some holiday firms have previously refused to refund customers where flights to destinations still go ahead.
Customers are advised to seek advice from their holiday firm or airline on whether travel will go ahead.
