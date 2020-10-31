Boris Johnson Announce's Second National Lockdown

A four-week lockdown will be imposed across all of England on 5 November, closing pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops and with a ban on foreign travel. Takeaways will be allowed to stay open. Mixing with other households inside homes will also be outlawed, except for childcare, but schools, colleges, and universities will remain open and outdoor exercise allowed. The lockdown will be reviewed on December the 2nd.

Boris Johnson confirmed the screeching U-turn at a press conference on Saturday – after he repeatedly said that so-called “circuit breaker” recommended by his scientists would not be necessary. The prime minister had ridiculed the idea when it was backed by the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, insisting his three-tier approach of looser restrictions would tame COVID-19, however, infections have continued to surge.

MPs still have to vote on the new measures before they are introduced at 00.01 on Thursday. When they lapse, the current tier system will be reintroduced. It comes after new data showed the extent of cases across England. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that a total of 568,100 people in households were infected with coronavirus in the week ending October 23.