Trump Claws Back Votes From Biden in Arizona.

-- Advertisement --



Joe Biden’s lead in Arizona has dropped to less than 39,000 votes. Even so, with 49.9% he is ahead of Trump’s 48.6%. There are still some 200,000 votes left to count there and it seems to be taking an excruciating length of time. Of the 61,000 votes that were counted overnight and reported on Friday morning, Biden won 28,285 and Trump won 31,716.

Biden is leading in every other state- he snatched the lead from Trump in Pennsylvania on Friday and is now ahead by 9,000 votes. He is likely to be called the winner there on Friday, with the remaining votes coming from Philadelphia, where he leads with 82% of the vote. Over to Georgia and the pair are neck-and-neck, a recount has been called because the margin is so thin.

If Biden wins Pennsylvania today, he no longer needs any of the other states to claim the 270 electoral college votes he needs to claim the White House.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trump Claws Back Votes From Biden in Arizona”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!