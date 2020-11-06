Breaking News – It’s all over: Biden on the cusp of victory over Trump

Breaking News – It’s all over: Biden is on the cusp of victory over Trump in the 2020 presidential election race

Joe Biden is projected to win the 2020 presidential election as of Friday, November 6 after surpassing the required 270 electoral votes to win the White House by beating Trump’s votes in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pensylvania, according to projections by Decision Desk HQ.

Biden won over 3 million more votes than Trump as of Friday, a lead that’s likely to grow as states finalize their results in the coming days and weeks.

Despite the grim outlook, Trump is unlikely to concede amid a slew of legal action by his campaign and unsubstantiated allegations of electoral fraud.

Trump renewed those attacks on Thursday night in his first TV appearance since election day itself, where he called the entire presidential election into question, claiming it was rigged against him from start to finish by a vast conspiracy.

All three broadcast networks – ABC, CBS and NBC – cut away from the press conference before it finished, warning their viewers that Trump had made ‘a number of false statements’ that needed clarifying.

The Biden campaign has accused the Trump team of using the court system to delay the inevitable.

‘What we’re seeing on these legal suits are that they are meritless and nothing more than an attempt to distract and delay what is now inevitable – Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States,’ campaign manager Jennifer O’Malley Dillon told reporters Thursday morning.

