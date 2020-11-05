Sweden and Germany removed from England’s travel corridors

SWEDEN and Germany have been removed from England’s travel corridors, meaning anyone travelling into the UK from either of these countries will need to self-isolate.

In an announcement made by transport minister Grant Shapps, no other countries were added to the list.

Shapps tweeted: “We are removing Sweden and Germany from the Travel Corridor list. From 4am Saturday 7th November, if you arrive into the UK from these destinations you will need to self-isolate. All arriving passengers should complete a passenger locator form on arrival.”

Earlier he had tweeted about new restrictions following a plea from PM Boris Johnson for people to stay at home after England entered a second countrywide lockdown on Thursday, November 5.

“In line with the new COVID-19 guidance, travel outside of home, with the exception of a limited number of reasons including work or education, is not permitted during lockdown,” he said.

“#TRAVELCORRIDORS do remain critical to the Government’s COVID-19 response, keeping imported cases DOWN.”

