PM Boris Johnson has reinforced the England ‘stay at home’ message, stressing a four-week national lockdown will have a “real impact” on curbing the spread of coronavirus.

During a press conference, Johnson said he appreciated the new lockdown restrictions, which came into force today, Thursday, November 5, are “tough” and that people are “fed up”, but said it was crucial to remain indoors.

-- Advertisement --



He insisted if everyone follows the ‘stay at home’ message, the country can “get through this together”.

As part of the new measures, pubs, restaurants and non-essential shops have been forced to close.

Earlier today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the furlough scheme to protect jobs will be extended until the end of March, 2021.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “PM Boris Johnson reinforces England ‘stay at home’ message”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!