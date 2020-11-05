Outbursts from Piers Morgan Over Lockdown and “Callous” People

PIERS Morgan’s appearance on Good Morning Britain started with a rant over his perceived lack of preparation by the government, then descended into arguments with fellow presenter Susanna Reid over Morgan’s comments over “callous” people, and the general disregard for lockdown.

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues around the world and the UK sees cases rising, the pressure is mounting every day. Many people are worrying how to keep their heads above water as increasingly strict rules come into place.

The argument between Morgan and Reid was seen by viewers as Morgan quipped about people’s callous behaviour. Morgan stated that “Sorry, but I’ve seen so many people be so callous! I’ve seen them all day long and it’s the disregard for those dying and the mayhem it’s causing and the mourning to the families.”

Susanna Reid jumped to their defence saying that Piers needed to “have sympathy for those who are going to be affected – and you describe them as moaning – actually are genuinely frightened for their livelihoods,”

Susanna later warned Piers that he didn’t want to be seen as “unsympathetic” as the lockdown would cause many people to struggle. Piers conceded that it was not the people that are truly having issues during lockdown that he was talking about.

