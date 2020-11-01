Second British lockdown will affect flights to Spain and Gibraltar

THE decision by the British Government (which has to be ratified by Parliament) as announced by Boris Johnson last night (October 31) to introduce a national lockdown running from November 5 to December 2 will without doubt have a knock-on effect for those living in Spain and Gibraltar.

One of the restrictions concerns holiday travel from the UK which is now banned although business travel is still allowed and there is no restriction on anyone entering the UK subject to self-isolation if appropriate.

The problem however is how will the airlines react if they don’t have sufficient business travellers to justify running the normal schedules.

The CEO of easyJet Johan Lundgren said: Following the government’s sudden announcement today, easyJet will operate its planned schedule until Thursday and will be reviewing its flying programme over the lockdown period.

“It is likely that much of the UK touching schedule (meaning flights to, from and within the UK) will be cancelled during lockdown with our planned flying set to resume in early December.”

So that is one airline which has already made a decision whilst British Airways has simply indicated that it will review the situation and make a decision in due course.

At the time of writing, there has been no decision announced by Ryanair so it is well worth keeping a regular eye on airline websites if you do need to travel to or from Spain and Gibraltar and if the ban on travel is rescinded for December then flights are likely to be in great demand with prices probably increasing.

WIZZ Air which is due to introduce flights from Luton to Gibraltar in December will also be keeping its corporate fingers crossed!

