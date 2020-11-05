Brits will be fined £200 if they’re caught going on holiday

BRITS will be fined £200 if they are caught trying to go on holiday – as Germany and Sweden join the UK quarantine list and Boris urges everyone to “Stay Home.”

Draconian new measures introduced by Ministers mean heading on a trip abroad could see people handed a criminal record.

Repeat offenders could be hit with penalties rising to £6,400, or a conviction if they challenge it in the courts.

This is in line with any breach of coronavirus laws which, during this second lockdown, bans any travel for holidays.

It comes as Germany and Sweden will be added to the UK’s coronavirus quarantine list from Saturday, November 7.

Anyone travelling from those two countries who were away before lockdown began will have to isolate for 14 days.

The Department for Transport said, “Germany and Sweden have been removed from the list of UK travel corridors, having been assessed by the Joint Biosecurity Centre as posing a heightened infection risk.

“The Government’s travel corridor policy remains a critical part of the Government’s Covid-19 response as it mitigates the risk of importing infections from abroad; this has not changed following the introduction of new restrictions in England.”

