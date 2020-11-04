Police Arrest Nurse Attempting to Move her 97-year-old Dementia Sufferer Mum to Family home

Police arrest a qualified nurse while trying to move her 97-year-old mum to the family home for care.

An Ex-Coronation Street actress wept as police handcuff and arrest her qualified nurse mum, 73, for trying to take her own dementia-sufferer mother, 97, from a care home after nine months of isolation to be looked after by family.

Police were caught on CCTV arresting a qualified nurse as she tried to take her 97-year-old mother from a care home after nine months of isolation to be looked after by family. Former Coronation Street actress Leandra Ashton wept as officers arrested her 73-year-old mother, Ylenia Angeli, before putting her dementia-sufferer grandmother into the patrol car to be sent back to the facility.

Ylenia, who is an occupational health nurse, was handcuffed and taken to Hull Police Station before later being de-arrested. The family were acting ahead of the second nationwide coronavirus lockdown that comes into force from midnight.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Noble, from Humberside Police, said, quote:

‘These are incredibly difficult circumstances and we sympathise with all families who are in this position. ‘We responded to a report of an assault at the care home, who are legally responsible for the woman’s care and were concerned for her wellbeing. As was our legal duty, we returned the lady to the home and a 73-year-old woman who was initially arrested was de-arrested and allowed to return home with her daughter. We understand that this is an emotional and difficult situation for all those involved and will continue to provide whatever support we can to both parties.’

