IN collaboration with Natalie Fantuzzi Real Estate Marbella, La Scala hosted a fantastic Gala Charity Dinner on Friday, October 30, which won the hearts of the community.

-- Advertisement --



The charity event raised a fantastic €3,762.00 for people in need in the Elviria community struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Tuesday Caritas Marbella provides food shopping to help the homeless and struggling families registered with the charity and collections are made each Tuesday between 6,30 and 7,30pm. The money raised from this event alone will provide 6 weeks of shopping for those in need.

1 of 14

The six-course menu which cost €55 per person with 50 per cent of the menu price going to charity was a huge success. Music from Martin McCafferty and Peet Rothwell entertained the guests and La Scala made a wonderful donation offering all guests from the evening a 30 per cent off voucher for their next visit.

The auction was a huge hit and due to the success of this event, a follow-up has already been penned in to the diary, this time for Rescue Paws Spain.

This event will be on Saturday, November 14, and reservations are already being taken.

If you would like to donate to the charity or donate an auction prize for the next event please contact Tibbi at – info@lascalamarbella.com

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “La Scala’s Gala Charity Dinner Success”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!