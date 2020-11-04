104-year-old woman has completed a marathon for charity

A 104-year-old woman has completed a 26.2-mile marathon for charity after she crossed the finishing line on Wednesday, November 4.

Described as “unstoppable” by her family, Ruth Saunders successfully finished her walk at Newbury Racecourse, just before the country is set to go into a second lockdown.

Ruth, following in the footsteps of Captain Sir Tom Moore, had originally set herself the goal of walking 104 laps of her block to match her age when she set off on the challenge on September 8.

Thankfully, Ruth didn’t end up doing double the distance like Jodey Hopcroft did last month!

The great-grandmother has smashed her original target of £500 on donation site JustGiving, having raised more than £31,000 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance!

Wonderful walker Ruth has joined the likes of Sir Tom and Islam Choudhury who, at 100-years-old, have both raised lots of money for much-needed causes.

