A WOMAN competing in this year’s virtual London marathon accidently did 49 miles after poor GPS reception meant she travelled nearly doubled the normal distance.

-- Advertisement --



Poor Jodey Hopcroft suffered a huge technology failure when her phone app failed to register her miles covered, meaning she had to walk nearly another 26.2 miles in order to officially complete the distance.

The event was held “virtually” for amateurs this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, using the Virgin Money London Marathon app, which was used to track participants progress.

However, after setting off on her walk at 4.45am along the Norfolk coast earlier this month, her phone lost GPS signal meaning that the 38-year-old had to continue her walk until the app said she had completed the event.

“Once I had started I could not stop, everything would have been void,” she told the Eastern Daily Press.

“I thought it would be fine, I did not have a secondary device so was a bit naïve there, so I had to keep going until the app registered I had done 26.2.”

Ms Hopcroft, who has competed in the marathon on four previous occasions, was raising money for MS charity MS UK.

Thank you for reading this article “Woman accidently did 49 miles for London marathon!”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!